Facts

21:10 24.06.2024

Ukraine, Denmark discuss deepening of defense partnership

2 min read
A Ukrainian delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa held a working meeting with colleagues from the Defense Ministry of Denmark.

The Danish delegation was headed by the head of the Department for Ukraine Affairs of the Center for Security and Operations of the Danish Defense Ministry, Thomas Lunau.

"We are grateful to Denmark for supporting Ukrainian initiatives and participating in almost all coalitions of capabilities. We feel your strong shoulder in the form of long-term and strategic support for Ukraine. The transfer of F-16 aircraft and financing of the Ukrainian defense industry are decisive actions that strengthen our partnership," Balanutsa said.

One of the main issues on agenda of the meeting was the new architecture and functioning of coalitions of capabilities. The Ukrainian delegation introduced partners to the structure of the work process and coordination capabilities in cooperation with the Coalition Support Office of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Denmark is one of the most active participants in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and it seeks to join in helping with all available resources. The decision to transfer F-16 aircraft to Ukraine is proof of this. We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Lunau said.

Denmark, as one of the leading countries of the Air Force Capability Coalition, actively participates in meetings of the group of leading countries of the Coalitions of Capabilities – a new format for coordinating the activities of the coalition to agree on common issues and monitor progress.

