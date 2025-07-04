Agreement with Denmark on joint production important from security perspective – Zelenskyy

The agreement between Ukraine and Denmark on joint production of weapons is important from the point of view of security and investment, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today there is an important decision in Europe, in Denmark - our first agreement on arms production in Europe for us, joint production between Ukraine and Denmark. This is important both from the point of view of security and from the point of view of investment," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

As reported, Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement paving the way for the creation of Ukrainian defense production facilities on Danish territory.