Interfax-Ukraine
20:41 04.07.2025

Agreement with Denmark on joint production important from security perspective – Zelenskyy

The agreement between Ukraine and Denmark on joint production of weapons is important from the point of view of security and investment, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today there is an important decision in Europe, in Denmark - our first agreement on arms production in Europe for us, joint production between Ukraine and Denmark. This is important both from the point of view of security and from the point of view of investment," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

As reported, Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement paving the way for the creation of Ukrainian defense production facilities on Danish territory.

19:38 03.07.2025
Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

18:09 03.07.2025
Ukraine preparing agreements on joint production in Denmark – Zelenskyy

16:18 03.07.2025
Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

18:40 24.06.2025
Denmark allocates 500 mln kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory - Umerov

18:52 23.05.2025
Representatives of Danish business circles visit Ukraine to study business opportunities - embassy

14:19 17.05.2025
Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

15:14 29.04.2025
Ukraine, Denmark sign memo of cooperation in field of water resources

15:52 25.04.2025
Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

19:02 23.04.2025
Denmark to allocate over DKK 300 mln for artillery ammunition for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

20:29 16.04.2025
Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

