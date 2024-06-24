Facts

17:43 24.06.2024

Forty people, incl three children, wounded in missile attack on Pokrovsk – prosecutor's office

The number of people injured as a result Russia's missile strike against Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, increased to 40, including three children, Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has said.

"As of 16:00, four civilians were killed and another 40 people sustained bodily injuries of varying severity as a result of a missile attack on Pokrovsk. There are three children among those injured: two girls, 11 and 12, and a boy, 12," it said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, four dead and 34 injured, including two children 12 and 13, were reported.

The strike was inflicted at 12:00 on Monday, the prosecutor's office said.

"Half an hour later, the enemy launched a repeated attack on the frontline town. The projectiles hit a private housing area and a civilian infrastructure facility. […] Reportedly, the Russian occupiers used two Iskander-M missiles," it said.

A pre-trial investigation into a violation of laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was launched under the procedural guidance of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

