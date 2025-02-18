Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:09 18.02.2025

Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk

Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk

Nova Poshta, which had ten branches in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) by 2022, is closing the last of them due to security conditions, the company's co-owner Volodymyr Popereshniuk said.

"Last December, there were still two (branches) with 13 employees. Until we closed one of them in January. The last one, Pokrovsk No. 3, remains. And three employees," he said on Facebook page.

Popereshniuk said the company had planned to close the branch back in December, but employees begged not to do so, as the emergency room remained the last link to civilization for the residents of Pokrovsk.

"But the security situation no longer allows us to do so. I thank my colleagues for their dedication. And for their bravery. We are the last company to stay in Pokrovsk," the company's co-owner said, assuring that the company aims to be the first to return to the city when it becomes safe to do so.

According to him, over the past two months, the office has become a point of resilience in the city, which until now had only a few small grocery stores, because in addition to issuing and sending parcels, people could keep warm, connect to the Internet, charge their phones, and withdraw cash here.

Popereshniuk said that a week or two ago, the branch was still receiving and delivering 80-90 parcels a day, with about 100 people there every day, and two desperate drivers delivering the parcels.

Due to the approach of the frontline, the main competitor of Nova Poshta, the state-owned Ukrposhta, suspended the last of its 11 stationary offices in Pokrovsk in late January and announced that from that moment, some 7,000 residents who still remain in the city would be served by mobile post offices and armored vehicles. In early February, an armored vehicle of Ukrposhta was attacked by a hostile drone on the way from Pokrovsk.

As of the beginning of 2025, the Nova Poshta chain consists of a total of 13,208 branches and 24,002 post offices. It covers more than 10,000 settlements in Ukraine. The company is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine.

Tags: #nova_poshta #pokrovsk

