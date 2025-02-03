Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:31 03.02.2025

Invaders' losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to more than 300 people killed and wounded - General Staff

1 min read
Invaders' losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to more than 300 people killed and wounded - General Staff

Russian troops have lost more than 150 occupiers killed and almost 200 wounded in Pokrovsk area, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 156 and wounded 195 occupiers in this area; they destroyed one tank, two self-propelled artillery installations, 16 pieces of automotive equipment, two radar stations, one motorcycle, and also damaged a BM-21 Grad MLRS, a mortar and two guns of the occupiers," the message says.

On Sunday, the enemy carried out 39 assault and offensive operations in Pokrovsk direction. The Russian invaders are active in the areas of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Uspenivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Luch, Kotliarivka, Oleksiyivka, Dachne and Ulakly, two clashes are still ongoing.

Tags: #pokrovsk

MORE ABOUT

10:50 06.05.2025
AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

10:40 16.04.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 200 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 200 servicemen – General Staff

09:55 15.04.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 350 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 350 servicemen – General Staff

13:07 07.03.2025
Enemy loses almost 300 soldiers in Pokrovsk axis in past day

Enemy loses almost 300 soldiers in Pokrovsk axis in past day

14:01 05.03.2025
Some 3,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, people being evacuated

Some 3,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, people being evacuated

20:09 18.02.2025
Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk

Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk

11:34 17.02.2025
Some 172 invaders, 29 pieces of equipment neutralized in Pokrovsk direction during day

Some 172 invaders, 29 pieces of equipment neutralized in Pokrovsk direction during day

12:57 14.02.2025
Situation improved in Pokrovsk axis – Zelenskyy

Situation improved in Pokrovsk axis – Zelenskyy

10:54 10.02.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to more than 200 military personnel

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to more than 200 military personnel

12:58 07.02.2025
Pokrovsk axis sees most clashes among 101 inflicted at front on Thurs

Pokrovsk axis sees most clashes among 101 inflicted at front on Thurs

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD