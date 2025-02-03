Invaders' losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to more than 300 people killed and wounded - General Staff

Russian troops have lost more than 150 occupiers killed and almost 200 wounded in Pokrovsk area, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 156 and wounded 195 occupiers in this area; they destroyed one tank, two self-propelled artillery installations, 16 pieces of automotive equipment, two radar stations, one motorcycle, and also damaged a BM-21 Grad MLRS, a mortar and two guns of the occupiers," the message says.

On Sunday, the enemy carried out 39 assault and offensive operations in Pokrovsk direction. The Russian invaders are active in the areas of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Uspenivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Luch, Kotliarivka, Oleksiyivka, Dachne and Ulakly, two clashes are still ongoing.