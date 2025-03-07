Facts

13:07 07.03.2025

Enemy loses almost 300 soldiers in Pokrovsk axis in past day

2 min read
The Russian army lost almost 300 soldiers in Pokrovsk direction during the day, but intensified their efforts in Toretsk and Kursk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Thus, in Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian military neutralized 286 occupiers, 138 of them - irreversibly. A tank, seven cars, four UAV control antennas, two motorcycles, seven UAVs, two generators, five satellite communication terminals, two tanks, three cars and an enemy armored combat vehicle were also destroyed.

Since the beginning of this day, in the direction of Pokrovsk, invading units have tried 17 times to break through our defenses near the settlements of Luch, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiyivka and Andriyivka. One battle is still ongoing.

At the same time, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces 32 times in the direction of Toretsk. The main offensive efforts of the occupiers were concentrated near Diliyivka, Krymske, Ozarianovka, and Toretsk. At the present time, one armed conflict is ongoing.

In Kursk region, the Ukrainian military repelled 29 Russian attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched 22 airstrikes, in total dropped 31 guided air bombs on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas and made 427 artillery strikes.

