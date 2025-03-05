Some 3,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, people being evacuated

Three thousand residents remain in the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and 1,300 in the town of Rodynske in Pokrovsk community; their evacuation continues, reported Serhiy Dobriak, head of Pokrovsk Town Military Administration of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

"If we take the current situation, then in the town of Pokrovsk there are a little more than 3,000 people left. In the community, there are a little more than 5,000 people, in the town of Rodynske – 1,328 people. And we see that people are slowly leaving on the evacuation bus every day," Dobriak said in a video message published on the town administration's Telegram channel.