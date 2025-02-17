Some 172 invaders, 29 pieces of equipment neutralized in Pokrovsk direction during day

The losses of the Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk direction of the front in Donetsk region since the beginning of the day amount to 172 soldiers, but seven more clashes are continuing, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 23:00 on Sunday.

"According to current data, enemy losses in this area today amount to 172 soldiers killed and wounded," the report says.

Two enemy tanks, 17 vehicles, two motorcycles and one mortar were also destroyed, in addition, three more enemy tanks, three pieces of automotive equipment and an enemy mortar were significantly damaged.

In total, in Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of these days, the enemy has attacked 38 times in the areas of the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Luch, Lysivka, Pischane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiyivka, Oleksiyivka, Andriyivka, Dachne and Ulakly. One military clash is still ongoing.