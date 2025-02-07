Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:58 07.02.2025

Pokrovsk axis sees most clashes among 101 inflicted at front on Thurs

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Some 101 clashes have been recorded over the past day on all fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the Facebook page on Friday morning.

In Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor, 20 in Lymany direction, 13 attacks were carried out in the areas of Dyliyivka and Toretsk in Toretsk direction, eight near Lysivka, Kostiantynopil, and Razdolne in Novo-Pavlivsk direction.

In Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in Bilohorivka area twice, and there were three clashes in Kramatorsk area near the town of Chasiv Yar.

In Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attack near the town of Vovchansk, and five attacks by the occupiers took place in Kupyansk over the past day.

In the operational area in Kursk region of the Russian Federation, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled five attacks by Russians over the past day.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in Orikhiv, Huliai-Pole and Predniprovsk directions. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups in Volyn and Polissia directions.

