Five injured in Kryvy Rih as missile strike hits densely populated urban area – authorities

A missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvy Rih has left at least five people injured, all reported to be in moderate condition, according to the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"As of now, five people are injured, all in moderate condition. The missile strike hit a densely populated urban area. We are all working," Vilkul wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, the strike caused damage to apartment buildings, private houses, a school, and a car wash.