Facts

15:28 22.06.2024

FOUR STRIKES HIT KHARKIV, DENSE RESIDENTIAL AREA SUFFERED – INITIAL REPORT BY KHARKIV MAYOR TEREKHOV

1 min read

FOUR STRIKES HIT KHARKIV, DENSE RESIDENTIAL AREA SUFFERED – INITIAL REPORT BY KHARKIV MAYOR TEREKHOV

Tags: #terekhov #hit #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

17:08 22.06.2024
Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

16:52 22.06.2024
ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

16:13 22.06.2024
Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

15:45 22.06.2024
Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

15:43 22.06.2024
ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION, TWO PEOPLE KILLED, AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN KHARKIV – SYNEHUBOV

ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION, TWO PEOPLE KILLED, AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN KHARKIV – SYNEHUBOV

15:36 22.06.2024
Enemy strikes on Kharkiv result in casualties and injuries – Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov

Enemy strikes on Kharkiv result in casualties and injuries – Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov

15:31 22.06.2024
KILLED AND WOUNDED IN KHARKIV, RESIDENTIAL BUILDING WAS HIT – TEREKHOV

KILLED AND WOUNDED IN KHARKIV, RESIDENTIAL BUILDING WAS HIT – TEREKHOV

14:02 13.06.2024
Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

19:58 11.06.2024
Kharkiv doesn't consider evacuation of citizens as solution to problems, city committed to restoration – mayor

Kharkiv doesn't consider evacuation of citizens as solution to problems, city committed to restoration – mayor

20:20 10.06.2024
Kharkiv City Council, Foster Foundation are holding intl architectural competition for modernization of standard panel housing

Kharkiv City Council, Foster Foundation are holding intl architectural competition for modernization of standard panel housing

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

LATEST

Energoatom supervisory board completed

Zvarych dismissed from post of Ambassador of Poland, appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic – decrees

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

Zelenskyy appoints ambassador to the Netherlands as Ukraine's permanent representative to OPCW – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Dovhanych as Ambassador of Ukraine to Iraq – decree

Two men injured in attack on Kherson – Regional Military Administration

Artem Sytnyk becomes deputy director of Defense Procurement Agency of Ministry of Defense

Zelenskyy approves composition of Ukrainian delegation for accession negotiations with EU led by Stefanishyna

Yermak, Brink discuss G7 summit outcomes, permission to attack Russia

Partners to take more steps to support Ukraine in coming weeks – U.S. Under Secretary of State

AD
AD
AD
AD