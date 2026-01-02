Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:24 02.01.2026

Russian strike on Kharkiv claims at least 19 victims, including 6-month-old child

1 min read
Photo: Kharkiv OVA

As of 16:07, 19 people had sought medical help after the Russian attack on the center of Kharkiv, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the OVA.

"Among them (the victims - IF-U) is a 6-month-old child. Fortunately, the baby does not require hospitalization," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the age of the remaining victims is from 20 to 79 years.

Almost all of them have explosive wounds and injuries from glass, one person suffered severe stress.

Tags: #kharkiv #victims

