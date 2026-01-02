Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
22:53 02.01.2026

URCS working at site of Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working at the site of a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is providing assistance to those affected at the site of the strike. Together with other emergency services in the city, volunteers from the Kharkiv regional rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross conducted inspections of damaged buildings and adjacent areas to identify victims," URCS reported on Facebook on Friday, January 2.

Volunteers also provided first aid and psychological assistance to those affected.

A Ukrainian Red Cross Society assistance point is currently operating at the site, where local residents can have hot drinks. In addition, residents can receive psychological support or other assistance if needed. Data collection on the needs of those affected is ongoing to ensure further humanitarian assistance.

As reported, during the day on January 2, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck a residential area of Kharkiv with two Iskander-type missiles. As a result of the attack, a three-year-old boy was killed, and the number of injured rose to 31. The strike destroyed a commercial and office building and part of an adjacent entrance section of a four-story apartment building.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.

