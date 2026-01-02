Russians hit Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, 30 people injured

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

As of 17:05, the number of victims of the Russian missile strike on the center of Kharkiv has increased to 30 people.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel.

According to Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, two Iskander missiles were used to strike a residential area of ​​the Russian Armed Forces.

"Kharkiv. At least 25 people were injured as a result of a hostile missile attack on the center of Kharkiv: prosecutors are documenting a war crime. A number of residential buildings, shops, cafes, a supermarket, etc. were damaged," the report says.

A pretrial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime has been launched (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).