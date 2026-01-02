Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:31 02.01.2026

Russians hit Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, 30 people injured

1 min read
Russians hit Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, 30 people injured
Photo: Kharkiv OVA

As of 17:05, the number of victims of the Russian missile strike on the center of Kharkiv has increased to 30 people.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel.

According to Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, two Iskander missiles were used to strike a residential area of ​​the Russian Armed Forces.

"Kharkiv. At least 25 people were injured as a result of a hostile missile attack on the center of Kharkiv: prosecutors are documenting a war crime. A number of residential buildings, shops, cafes, a supermarket, etc. were damaged," the report says.

A pretrial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime has been launched (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #iskander #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

20:51 02.01.2026
Emergency rescue operation in Kharkiv continues, 12 people rescued – State Emergency Service

Emergency rescue operation in Kharkiv continues, 12 people rescued – State Emergency Service

16:24 02.01.2026
Russian strike on Kharkiv claims at least 19 victims, including 6-month-old child

Russian strike on Kharkiv claims at least 19 victims, including 6-month-old child

13:37 27.12.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society works to eliminate consequences of Russian air strikes in Kharkiv, Uman

Ukrainian Red Cross Society works to eliminate consequences of Russian air strikes in Kharkiv, Uman

16:37 26.12.2025
At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

16:32 26.12.2025
There are dead, injured as result of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

There are dead, injured as result of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

19:27 24.12.2025
Molniya drone hit recorded in Kharkiv, no casualties – authorities

Molniya drone hit recorded in Kharkiv, no casualties – authorities

11:39 24.12.2025
Police announce charges in UAH 70 mln Kharkiv infrastructure embezzlement case

Police announce charges in UAH 70 mln Kharkiv infrastructure embezzlement case

20:31 03.12.2025
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to two

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to two

15:31 03.12.2025
Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

13:31 03.12.2025
Dozen+ enterprises involved in Iskander-M production not sanctioned

Dozen+ enterprises involved in Iskander-M production not sanctioned

HOT NEWS

Budanov appointed head of President’s Office of Ukraine – decree

Forced evacuation of children announced in 44 settlements in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Klymenko to present candidates to replace head of Border Guard Service, Deineko to continue working at Interior Ministry – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: From today, Ivaschenko to continue to serve Ukraine in military intelligence

Russian strike on Kharkiv claims at least 19 victims, including 6-month-old child

LATEST

U.S. State Dept recommends citizens prepare wills, funeral wishes before traveling to Russia

Budanov appointed head of President’s Office of Ukraine – decree

Kherson CHPP cannot operate normally due to Russia strikes – Naftogaz head

Forced evacuation of children announced in 44 settlements in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Erdogan plans to discuss war in Ukraine, situation in Gaza with Trump on Jan 5

Finland’s President to take part in meeting of Coalition of Willing in Paris on Jan 6

Klymenko to present candidates to replace head of Border Guard Service, Deineko to continue working at Interior Ministry – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: From today, Ivaschenko to continue to serve Ukraine in military intelligence

Budanov's appointment as head of President's Office is signal to military about opportunity to build a career after the war - MP Arakhamia

Zelenskyy to submit proposals for updating the SBI for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada

AD
AD