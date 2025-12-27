Ukrainian Red Cross Society works to eliminate consequences of Russian air strikes in Kharkiv, Uman

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

The Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) helped on the ground to eliminate the consequences of Russian air strikes in Kharkiv and Uman.

"Kharkiv: The Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit worked at the scene of the attack in Kharkiv region. Together with other special services, volunteers conducted a house-to-house search to identify victims and provide first aid and psychological support," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

An aid point operated by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society was set up at the site, where people could drink water, tea, or coffee and receive psychological support. Volunteers collected information about victims' needs to provide humanitarian aid.

In Uman, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society team has been working at the scene of the attack since the very beginning, alongside the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Cherkasy region, the National Police, and Cherkasy Regional Military Administration. Volunteers from the Cherkasy regional, Uman city, and Zvenyhorod district organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society have been involved in the response efforts.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team in Cherkasy region is inspecting damaged housing and collecting information on each family's needs in order to provide residents with construction materials to quickly repair the damage. Volunteers have distributed film, tarpaulins, OSB boards, timber, and boards to residents of damaged houses.

Two mobile heating stations have been set up at the site where people can warm up, get hot drinks, and rest. Additionally, psychologists are helping victims and their loved ones cope with the consequences of the shelling.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Russian troops launched guided airstrikes yesterday on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivsky district and its suburbs, killing two people and injuring six. Apartment buildings, private residences, and other buildings near the strike site were damaged.

Two children and four adults were injured in the Russian missile strike on Uman. Dozens of houses were damaged and four were completely destroyed.