12:49 22.06.2024

Occupiers shell nine communities in Sumy region 21 times during yesterday – authorities

The occupiers shelled nine border communities in Sumy region 21 times over the past day, the regional military administration has reported.

"Throughout the day, the Russians shelled border territories and settlements in Sumy region 21 times. A total of 82 explosions were recorded. The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Novoslobidske, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda were shelled," the administration said.

In Velyka Pysarivka, grenade fragmentation rounds were dropped from a drone (three explosions) and there was artillery shelling (seven explosions). In Khotin, the Russians dropped four mines, struck with an FPV drone (one explosion), and conducted artillery shelling (two explosions). In Esman, FPV drone strikes (five explosions) and mortar shelling (12 explosions) were recorded.

In Krasnopillia, the enemy shelled with artillery (two explosions) and mortars (four explosions). In Bilopillia, grenade fragmentation rounds were dropped from a drone (one explosion). In Shalyhyne, the Russians hit with artillery (25 explosions) and MLRS.

In Yunakivka, the enemy dropped four mines. In Seredyna-Buda, an FPV drone strike was recorded (one explosion). In Novoslobidske, mortar shelling was recorded (three explosions).

