Enemy's attempts to storm border areas of Sumy region intensify by 30% over week

The intensity of the assault actions of the Russian army in the border areas of Sumy region has increased by 30% in the past week, Sumy regional military administration reports.

It is noted that over the past seven days, Russian troops have tried to storm local positions of Ukrainian defenders 47 times, the invaders are concentrating their main efforts in the Zhuravka and Basivka directions.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting a counteroffensive operation in Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense forces are giving a worthy rebuff, inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

The intensity of the use of Ukrainian aviation in the region has significantly increased, which is important for supporting the destruction of enemy forces and equipment.

The Russians continue to shell the border areas of Sumy region, hitting civilian and critical infrastructure. This time, the main targets of the invaders were food industry enterprises, in particular, bread and meat processing plants and dairies.

The Russian troops dropped 307 guided bombs on the territory of the region, the communities of Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Khotin and Velykopysarivka were the most affected by these strikes.