Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:58 08.04.2025

Howard Buffett to build bomb shelter for school in Sumy region

1 min read

Billionaire and philanthropist Howard Buffett will build a new bomb shelter for a school in Sumy region, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Howard Buffett will build a bomb shelter for a school in border-line Sumy region. When we went on a joint trip to the regions last week, we could not have imagined that it would end with such news," she wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Svyrydenko, during a trip to border-line Sumy region, the American philanthropist decided to build a modern shelter for a local school, where more than 100 children are currently studying.

The trip began as part of a project dedicated to stories of gratitude and demining, a key focus of Buffett’s assistance in Ukraine. He has already provided more than $175 million for these needs, and the total amount of support will reach $1 billion.

Tags: #buffett #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

19:48 03.04.2025
Zelenskyy discusses basic needs with unit commanders in Sumy region

Zelenskyy discusses basic needs with unit commanders in Sumy region

15:52 21.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to evacuate people from border areas of Sumy region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to evacuate people from border areas of Sumy region

14:12 20.03.2025
URCS helps evacuate residents of border communities in Sumy region

URCS helps evacuate residents of border communities in Sumy region

18:51 18.03.2025
Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

18:32 10.03.2025
Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

14:42 28.02.2025
General Staff on situation in Novenke of Sumy region: Defense Forces taking measures to prevent enemy from cutting off logistics

General Staff on situation in Novenke of Sumy region: Defense Forces taking measures to prevent enemy from cutting off logistics

13:32 28.02.2025
No enemy breakthrough in Sumy region, fighting continues

No enemy breakthrough in Sumy region, fighting continues

19:06 17.02.2025
Swedish Red Cross reprs get acquainted with implementation of joint project with URCS in Sumy region

Swedish Red Cross reprs get acquainted with implementation of joint project with URCS in Sumy region

11:38 07.02.2025
Death toll from airstrike on high-rise building in Sumy region grows to three

Death toll from airstrike on high-rise building in Sumy region grows to three

12:49 01.02.2025
Three policemen killed in airstrike on Yunakivska community in Sumy region

Three policemen killed in airstrike on Yunakivska community in Sumy region

HOT NEWS

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

LATEST

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine's recovery projects to CHF 100 mln – agreement signed

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

AD
AD