Howard Buffett to build bomb shelter for school in Sumy region

Billionaire and philanthropist Howard Buffett will build a new bomb shelter for a school in Sumy region, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Howard Buffett will build a bomb shelter for a school in border-line Sumy region. When we went on a joint trip to the regions last week, we could not have imagined that it would end with such news," she wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Svyrydenko, during a trip to border-line Sumy region, the American philanthropist decided to build a modern shelter for a local school, where more than 100 children are currently studying.

The trip began as part of a project dedicated to stories of gratitude and demining, a key focus of Buffett’s assistance in Ukraine. He has already provided more than $175 million for these needs, and the total amount of support will reach $1 billion.