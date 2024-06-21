Facts

The Netherlands, one of its partner countries agree on supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

The Netherlands and another country are planning to jointly supply the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine, NL Times said on Friday, citing the country's Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

"The Netherlands has teamed up with another country to supply Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine," the publication said.

Ollongren did not specify which state it was talking about.

Ollongern said the Netherlands managed to assemble enough parts of the system to form a full-fledged complex for delivery to Kyiv.

In addition, the head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense expressed support for Romania's decision to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine and said the United States is working to provide more support to Kyiv.

The day before, the Romanian authorities decided to transfer one Patriot air defense system to Kyiv.

In April, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte proposed purchasing Patriot systems from allies for subsequent delivery to Kyiv.

