Facts
11:21 25.04.2025

Trump: No need to worry about supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles, intelligence if peace agreement reached

If Ukraine agrees to a peace agreement that will be approved by both sides, there will be no need to worry about supplying it with Patriot anti-aircraft missiles or intelligence, said US President Donald Trump.

In response to a question from journalists in the Oval Office during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway about whether if the US decides to stop peace talks, this would also mean that Ukraine would not receive intelligence and Patriot missiles, Trump replied: we'll see what happens.

He expressed confidence that the agreement would still be concluded.

The US President said that if they make a deal, that would be great and they wouldn't have to worry about what was asked. He added that the question could be asked in two weeks and they would see then.

