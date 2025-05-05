Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:08 05.05.2025

Greece has no plans to hand over Patriot system to Ukraine

1 min read
Greece has no plans to hand over Patriot system to Ukraine

Greece does not intend to participate in the initiative to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems, Reuters reports, citing Greek officials.

According to the publication, Ukraine's Western allies are negotiating the supply of additional Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv and intend to reach an agreement before the NATO summit at the end of June. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States and Greece were among the potential suppliers of additional systems.

Two US sources, familiar with the situation, said the program to supply additional Patriot systems to Ukraine was approved under former US President Joe Biden and was not stopped by President Donald Trump.

Athens later ruled out any involvement in the plan.

"There can be no talk of deliveries of Patriot systems from Greece to Ukraine," the official told Reuters.

