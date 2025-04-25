Netherlands invests in implementation of energy independence of 23 Ukrainian hospitals

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) and the De Boomgaard Foundation are investing in the installation of 2,700 solar panels that will generate 1.6 million kWh of electricity annually for 23 Ukrainian hospitals in frontline regions.

According to a press release by the Dutch-Ukrainian charity LifeLine Ukraine, which supports the project from the Ukrainian side, the total cost of the project is EUR3.4 million.

The project is jointly supported by a consortium of partners from the Netherlands (Solarge) and Ukraine (Lifeline Ukraine and Energy Act Ukraine), which will ensure reliable and sustainable energy supply for the country's main healthcare institutions, and later for educational institutions.

Solar panels from Solarge have already been installed in two medical facilities in Mykolaiv, with plans to install them in 21 more hospitals.

In addition to the solar panels, the hospitals will also receive batteries to store electricity.

Stichting de Boomgaard intends to apply to the EC for the construction of 60 more hospitals along the front line after the construction of these 23 hospitals is completed.