Defense minister of Netherlands calls for increased support for Ukraine following Russia's night attack

Photo: https://x.com/DefensieMin/status/1910691506320458175

(Headline, first, second paragraphs updated)

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has said there is a need to increase military support for Ukraine after Russia's missile and drone strikes on Kyiv on Thursday night.

"If Russia wants peace, all it needs to do is stop attacking Ukraine. But Putin is doing the opposite. Kyiv has been attacked again tonight. Ukrainians are paying the highest price," he wrote on social media X.

"Stopping this aggressor in Europe requires greater support for Ukraine and military deterrence," the minister emphasized.