Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:46 24.04.2025

Defense minister of Netherlands calls for increased support for Ukraine following Russia's night attack

Defense minister of Netherlands calls for increased support for Ukraine following Russia's night attack
Photo: https://x.com/DefensieMin/status/1910691506320458175

(Headline, first, second paragraphs updated)

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has said there is a need to increase military support for Ukraine after Russia's missile and drone strikes on Kyiv on Thursday night.

"If Russia wants peace, all it needs to do is stop attacking Ukraine. But Putin is doing the opposite. Kyiv has been attacked again tonight. Ukrainians are paying the highest price," he wrote on social media X.

"Stopping this aggressor in Europe requires greater support for Ukraine and military deterrence," the minister emphasized.

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

South African and US Presidents discuss Ukraine peace process, agree to meet soon

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

Kallas on night attack on Kyiv: Real obstacle isn’t Ukraine but Russia

Trump says he’s reached agreement with Russia to end the war, hopes to reach the same with Zelenskyy

Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

