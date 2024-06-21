Facts

19:47 21.06.2024

Zelenskyy, Duda discuss results of Peace Summit

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Duda discuss results of Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

"I thanked him for his active support of the Peace Summit. We discussed its results and agreed to continue working with other countries to join the final communiqué," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

The parties also noted the fruitful work of the teams to prepare a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 declaration and discussed regional security challenges.

Tags: #zelenskyy #duda

MORE ABOUT

16:06 21.06.2024
Zelenskyy thanks EU Council, Belgian Presidency for approval of negotiating framework for Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks EU Council, Belgian Presidency for approval of negotiating framework for Ukraine

09:52 21.06.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Biden for giving Ukraine priority in supply of air defense systems

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for giving Ukraine priority in supply of air defense systems

12:33 19.06.2024
State of Antigua and Barbuda joins communique of Global Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

State of Antigua and Barbuda joins communique of Global Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

11:02 19.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs law changing operating conditions of OSAGO market

Zelenskyy signs law changing operating conditions of OSAGO market

09:59 19.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Destruction of Russian positions, launchers near border really matters

Zelenskyy: Destruction of Russian positions, launchers near border really matters

09:37 19.06.2024
Zelenskyy: We’re moving on to formation of groups of states that will work out steps to restore security in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We’re moving on to formation of groups of states that will work out steps to restore security in Ukraine

14:30 18.06.2024
Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

14:15 18.06.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Bartholomew for joining communique of Peace Summit, says document remains open for signing

Zelenskyy thanks Bartholomew for joining communique of Peace Summit, says document remains open for signing

13:43 17.06.2024
Duda: Ukraine has every right to defend its sovereignty in any way consistent with intl law

Duda: Ukraine has every right to defend its sovereignty in any way consistent with intl law

12:57 17.06.2024
Zelenskyy, President of Ghana instruct teams from both countries to begin work on ensuring food export to Ghana

Zelenskyy, President of Ghana instruct teams from both countries to begin work on ensuring food export to Ghana

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, along with its partners, to work to involve China in process of establishing peace – Zhovkva

Zhovkva: Soon we to see countries of Global South, Asia joining G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine hopes for Hungary's constructive position on our European integration – Zhovkva

Zhovkva: We to start negotiations on security guarantees with Ireland soon; we actively working with Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Poland

Ukraine's delegation for EU accession talks to be formed, approved in coming days – Zhovkva

LATEST

Israel introduces restrictions on entry of Ukrainians; Ukraine to take retaliatory measures – ambassador

The Netherlands, one of its partner countries agree on supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Not single country participating in Peace Summit disconnected from communiqué, not to disconnect – Zhovkva

Ukraine, along with its partners, to work to involve China in process of establishing peace – Zhovkva

Zhovkva: Soon we to see countries of Global South, Asia joining G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine hopes for Hungary's constructive position on our European integration – Zhovkva

Govt recommends that NBU extends period for returning FX earnings by 1 month for some foodstuff, for 3 months for defense industry, mechanical engineering

Zhovkva: We to start negotiations on security guarantees with Ireland soon; we actively working with Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Poland

Zhovkva about EUR 50 bln for Ukraine following G7 summit: no risk that these funds won't be delivered

Ukraine's delegation for EU accession talks to be formed, approved in coming days – Zhovkva

AD
AD
AD
AD