Zelenskyy, Duda discuss results of Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

"I thanked him for his active support of the Peace Summit. We discussed its results and agreed to continue working with other countries to join the final communiqué," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

The parties also noted the fruitful work of the teams to prepare a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 declaration and discussed regional security challenges.