Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be involved in ending the senseless but deadly war between Russia and Ukraine.

”I just had a very good and productive telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Erdoğan, concerning many subjects, including the War with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza, and more,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump noted that his relationship with Erdogan during his first term was excellent. “We worked together closely on numerous things … In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!” Trump stressed.

Trump also said that Erdogan invited him “to go to Turkey at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, D.C.”