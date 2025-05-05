Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:20 05.05.2025

Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

1 min read
Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be involved in ending the senseless but deadly war between Russia and Ukraine.

”I just had a very good and productive telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Erdoğan, concerning many subjects, including the War with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza, and more,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump noted that his relationship with Erdogan during his first term was excellent. “We worked together closely on numerous things … In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!” Trump stressed.

Trump also said that Erdogan invited him “to go to Turkey at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, D.C.”

Tags: #trump #turkey #russia

MORE ABOUT

12:22 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

20:21 02.05.2025
Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

13:44 02.05.2025
Rubio: Trump going to make decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to Russia and Ukraine

Rubio: Trump going to make decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to Russia and Ukraine

10:54 02.05.2025
US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

11:41 01.05.2025
Trump okays first arms sale to Ukraine – media

Trump okays first arms sale to Ukraine – media

13:11 30.04.2025
Zelenskyy: We’re identifying precisely those pressure points of Russia that will most effectively push Moscow toward diplomacy

Zelenskyy: We’re identifying precisely those pressure points of Russia that will most effectively push Moscow toward diplomacy

09:21 30.04.2025
Usyk calls on US President to stop the war in Ukraine

Usyk calls on US President to stop the war in Ukraine

19:54 29.04.2025
Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

18:39 29.04.2025
Russia, Ukraine need to reach agreement as soon as possible, Trump not ready to wait too long – Waltz

Russia, Ukraine need to reach agreement as soon as possible, Trump not ready to wait too long – Waltz

17:17 29.04.2025
Trump on peace agreement: We will see what happens over week, we are at final stage

Trump on peace agreement: We will see what happens over week, we are at final stage

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Ex-dpty head of President’s Office Smyrnov arrested with bail of UAH 18 mln

Ukraine may receive 3 mln shells in 2025, 1.8 mln of them under Czech Initiative – ​​Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Czech Republic intend to create structure for training pilots, technicians for F16 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

AD
AD