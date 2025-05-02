Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 02.05.2025

Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement


Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, the heads of state instructed their teams to work on the possibility of signing a free trade agreement.

“I spoke with President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa. I personally congratulated him on his re-election and thanked him for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The Head of State emphasized that he values ​​the dialogue that exists with Ecuador, and also hopes to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

“Ecuador is interested in developing economic partnership with Ukraine and importing a range of agricultural products. We discussed the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement and agreed that our teams will work on it,” Zelenskyy noted.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the Ukraine-Latin America format.

“We’ll continue working on steps toward even closer engagement,” Zelenskyy added.

