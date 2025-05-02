Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, the heads of state instructed their teams to work on the possibility of signing a free trade agreement.

“I spoke with President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa. I personally congratulated him on his re-election and thanked him for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The Head of State emphasized that he values ​​the dialogue that exists with Ecuador, and also hopes to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

“Ecuador is interested in developing economic partnership with Ukraine and importing a range of agricultural products. We discussed the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement and agreed that our teams will work on it,” Zelenskyy noted.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the Ukraine-Latin America format.

“We’ll continue working on steps toward even closer engagement,” Zelenskyy added.