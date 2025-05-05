Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Online taxi service Uklon has expressed support for the government's bill on automatic exchange of information on income from digital platforms, the company's press service said.

"Uklon welcomes the government's initiative aimed at implementing international automatic exchange of information on income received through digital platforms. We consider this initiative as an important step towards a transparent, modern and efficient taxation system that meets European principles," the Uklon press service said on Monday, citing Head of the GR department of Uklon Mykola Soroka.

The proposed changes harmonize Ukrainian legislation with the provisions of the EU Council Directive DAC7, according to which digital platform operators must report their users' income to tax authorities. This approach will allow the state to more effectively administer taxes in the digital economy sector, increase transparency, strengthen tax discipline and ensure stable growth of budget revenues, Uklon said in a statement.

The company saod that for platform users, the adoption of the draft law will mean a significant simplification of tax administration. After its adoption, it is expected to apply a reduced personal income tax rate of 5% instead of the current 18%. In addition, digital platforms will take over the tax administration, which will make the process as convenient and transparent as possible for users – without the need to submit reports independently.

"Uklon, as a responsible market player, supports the introduction of fair and understandable rules of the game for all parties – the government, business and citizens. We are convinced that this model will ensure fair tax participation, reduce the burden, strengthen trust in digital services and contribute to the development of an innovative economy in Ukraine," Soroka said.

The bill on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and some other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the introduction of international automatic exchange of information on income received through digital platforms No. 13232 was registered in the parliament on April 30.

"Uklon expresses its readiness to actively participate in its development in working formats in order to ensure the most effective implementation of changes, taking into account the practical experience of digital platforms," ​​the online service company said.

It was previously reported that the Cabinet of Ministers, at its meeting on April 29, approved a bill that provides for amendments to the Tax Code and some other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the implementation of international automatic exchange of information on income received through digital platforms OLX, Prom, ROZETKA, and others.