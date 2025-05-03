Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Zelenskyy described his recent talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump on April 26 in the Vatican – where both attended the farewell service for Pope Francis – as the most productive discussion they've had to date.

"I believe our conversation with President Trump was the best we've had so far. It may have been the shortest, but it was the most substantive. With all due respect to our teams, I think the one-on-one format worked best. We had the right atmosphere for a real dialogue," Zelenskyy told reporters.

"I'm confident that after our meeting in the Vatican, President Trump started to see things a bit differently. We'll see. It's his vision, his choice, of course. But I believe we conducted ourselves constructively and with integrity, which is important," he added.

As reported earlier, Zelenskyy and Trump met last Saturday. Media outlets published photos showing the two leaders seated opposite each other in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.