Zelenskyy pushes for 30-day ceasefire, rejects Putin's May 9 truce proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire from May 7 to 9 as a theatrical gesture aimed at creating the illusion that Russia is emerging from isolation. Instead, Zelenskyy is insisting on a 30-day ceasefire, in line with a strategy proposed by the United States.

"An unconditional ceasefire is the model proposed by the Americans. We are following that model. Whether it starts on that date or another – ideally earlier. Yes, let's try for 30 days. Why a 30-day ceasefire? Because it's impossible to reach any agreements in three, five, or even seven days," Zelenskyy told reporters.