Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 05.05.2025

Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

3 min read
Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

The Supreme Court, consisting of a panel of judges of the Cassation Administrative Court, finally confirmed: the activities of the Universal Commodity Exchange "Contract House 'Ukrainian Interbank Currency Exchange" were carried out without a proper license, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission said.

"This is an important victory in the fight for transparent rules on the capital market. The decision is final and cannot be appealed," the commission said on its website on Monday.

The regulator also drew attention to the key findings of the Supreme Court, as the status of an organized commodity market is determined not by the type of product traded (for example, gas, agricultural products or metals), but by how the trades are conducted – whether they comply with the requirements of the law and the officially registered rules of the exchange.

In addition, the key findings emphasize that any centralized trading of exchange-traded goods on a commodity exchange is considered an activity on an organized market in accordance with current legislation.

"The National Securities and Stock Market Commission notes the importance of licensing as a mandatory prerequisite for legal activity on capital markets. At the same time, it calls on market participants to be aware of the risks associated with non-compliance with generally binding norms," ​​the commission said.

As reported, on May 14, 2022, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission suspended the license for the organization of trade in products on commodity exchanges of PJSC "Ukrainian Interbank Currency Exchange" (UICE) until the end of martial law.

"According to the information available to the regulator, persons related to the ultimate beneficial owners of the exchange and its board conducted activities for which they did not have the appropriate license. The commission suspends the license to verify the above facts, as they may have a negative impact on the operation of commodity markets," the regulator said.

UICE received a license to organize commodity trading only on November 24, 2021, becoming the third licensed market participant after the Ukrainian Energy Exchange and the Ukrainian Universal Exchange.

"The Commission, taking into account reasonable suspicions of possible violations that may result in significant risks and/or negative consequences for the functioning of organized commodity markets during martial law, decided to suspend the license of... UICE until the end of martial law," the decision reads.

It also notes that the commission issued a resolution on the offense on May 12 and sent it by letter on the same day, according to which the UICE published information on timber trading on its own website on January 25 not in full, and also provided inaccurate information at the request of the commission.

In addition, the regulator issued a resolution on the offense of May 9, according to which UTB "Contract House of the UMICV" carries out operations on the organization of trade without a license and uses the words "commodity exchange" in its name.

PrJSC "Ukrainian Interbank Currency Exchange" was founded in 1993 by a government resolution. It is part of the UMICV Group, which also includes UTB "Contract House of the UMICV", LLC "FTN Monitor Ukraine", and is one of the four registered stock exchanges.

Tags: #uice #court #house #contract

MORE ABOUT

20:37 24.04.2025
HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

20:48 17.04.2025
Former commander of 155th brigade Riumshyn kept in custody, amount of bail reduced – media

Former commander of 155th brigade Riumshyn kept in custody, amount of bail reduced – media

15:29 17.04.2025
Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

11:22 17.04.2025
Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

19:29 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

21:19 31.03.2025
Kharkiv resident, passing on data about Defense Forces in the city to Russian rep, receives 15 years in prison

Kharkiv resident, passing on data about Defense Forces in the city to Russian rep, receives 15 years in prison

10:38 27.03.2025
Ukrainian law enforcers refer UAH 13.8 bln Ukrnafta embezzlement case to court

Ukrainian law enforcers refer UAH 13.8 bln Ukrnafta embezzlement case to court

19:28 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

11:36 22.03.2025
Court finds decision to deny Poroshenko crossing border illegal – lawyer

Court finds decision to deny Poroshenko crossing border illegal – lawyer

18:10 11.03.2025
Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Ex-dpty head of President’s Office Smyrnov arrested with bail of UAH 18 mln

Ukraine may receive 3 mln shells in 2025, 1.8 mln of them under Czech Initiative – ​​Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Czech Republic intend to create structure for training pilots, technicians for F16 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

AD
AD