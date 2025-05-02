Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 02.05.2025

Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft

Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft
Photo: www.defensie.nl

On Friday, May 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the development of the Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft, as well as on key issues with the F-16.

"Ukrainian F-16s. Held a meeting on the development of our fleet of military aircraft. All key issues. F-16s that are already in Ukraine. F-16s that we expect in the near future. And systemic solutions that will help to more effectively prepare and use our military aviation," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

He thanked everyone who is strengthening Ukraine's actions in the sky.

