Ukraine's delegation for EU accession talks to be formed, approved in coming days – Zhovkva

In the coming days, a Ukrainian delegation for the EU accession talks will be created and approved, and the chief negotiator for the introductory talks will be appointed, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

"In the coming days, a Ukrainian delegation will be created and approved and the chief negotiator will be appointed. Further, when work on the agreement begins and chapters and clusters are opened – and you know that now it is possible to open several chapters in the so-called clusters at the same time – corresponding professional delegations will work for each of these 35 chapters," he said.

According to the official, the Ukrainian government is currently actively working to form the delegations.

"We already understand the outline of such delegations," the Deputy Head of the President's Office said.

To a question about the priority tasks of the Ukrainian delegation along this path, Zhovkva noted that "the plans are very simple."

"There are clear schedules for Ukraine's work on introductory negotiations already from July. We proceed from the fact that at the end of June a decision will be made, and work on screening will continue immediately in July. This process has already begun in the so-called previous phases. And from July, a full-fledged two-way screening of Ukrainian legislation will begin," he said.

"We expect that on a certain date the approval of the EU negotiating framework for Ukraine will actually take place – June 21, and the start of the intergovernmental conference – June 25, which, in fact, will already be the beginning of the introductory negotiations," the official said in the interview.

As reported, on June 15, the EU ambassadors approved the negotiating framework for the EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. Hungary and Slovakia did not block this decision.

The Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024 said on Friday that the EU Council has adopted the EU common positions, including the negotiating framework, for accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, adding that this paves the way for the start of negotiations on June 25 in Luxembourg.

The start of intergovernmental conferences was also announced for 15:30 with Ukraine and 18:00 with Moldova.