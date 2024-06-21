Zelenskyy thanks EU Council, Belgian Presidency for approval of negotiating framework for Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the EU Council and the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024 (EU2024BE) for their "robust political will" and the approval of the negotiating framework necessary to begin EU accession negotiations with Ukraine. He also congratulated Moldova on the approval of the negotiating framework for it as well.

"Today, 27 EU member states approved the negotiating framework necessary to begin EU accession negotiations with Ukraine. I am grateful to the EU Council and EU2024BE for their robust political will," the head of state said on X Social Network Friday.

He also noted that "we look forward to next week, June 25th, when Ukraine and the EU are set to hold their first intergovernmental conference, effectively starting the negotiations process."

"A negotiating framework has also been approved for Moldova. We congratulate our Moldovan friends on this significant step toward our shared European future. We will make the EU stronger together," Zelenskyy said.

The President expressed gratitude everyone on the Ukrainian team "who worked hard to make this historic step a reality."

"Millions of Ukrainians, and indeed generations of our people, are realizing their European dream. Ukraine is returning to Europe, where it has belonged for centuries, as a full-fledged member of the European community," he said.