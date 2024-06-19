Stefanyshina: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

Each country in the Weimar Triangle (Germany, France, Poland) provides Ukraine with significant technical and expert assistance on the path to membership in the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said.

"Today the ministers confirmed that we are moving to a new stage in our movement towards membership in the European Union. It is important that this visit takes place less than one week before the first intergovernmental conference [to be held on June 25 in Luxembourg], which will be preceded by meetings of the ministers of European affairs, where issues of reforms in Ukraine and institutions that operate within the framework of ongoing reforms before the start of negotiations will be considered," Stefanishyna said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday following the results of the second meeting in the Weimar Triangle.

According to her, Polish Minister for EU Affairs Adam Szłapka and German Minister of State for European Affairs Anna Lührmann, in addition to the meeting, expressed a desire to meet with representatives of Ukrainian civil society and heads of anti-corruption agencies.

Stefanishyna said each country in the Weimar Triangle provides Ukraine with significant technical and expert assistance on the path to EU membership.

In turn, Lührmann said Ukraine, despite Russian aggression, has carried out a number of important reforms in the field of anti-corruption, legal proceedings and media freedom in the last year.

For his part, Szłapka said Ukraine has fulfilled all the recommendations of the European Commission and the time has come to move on to the formal process of membership negotiations. He said that on the path of reforms to join the EU, Ukraine will receive full support from Poland.

Szłapka also said the process of accession to the European Union provides great opportunities for changes in Ukraine in various areas, in particular, the rule of law and free media.