09:41 17.06.2024

Presidents of Ukraine, Georgia discuss security challenges, issues of bilateral cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili for participating in the Global Peace Summit, noting the importance of Georgia's support.

"Had a meeting with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Thank you for your participation in the Summit, it is very important for us. We are together. Thank you for your support and best wishes to your country and your society," Zelenskyy said, quoted by the press service of the head of state in a message on the website.

The President said that he told Zourabichvili about Russian air terror against the energy system of Ukraine. "Our country is making every possible effort to restore electricity generation," the president said.

The presidents noted that there is no alternative to the path of European integration for Ukraine and Georgia. "I am sure that the day will come when Ukraine and Georgia will be in the European Union - together and forever," Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation and security challenges for both countries were discussed.

