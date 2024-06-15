Facts

12:18 15.06.2024

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,090 enemy personnel, 20 tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, two MLRS, four air defense systems, 51 UAVs, seven cruise missiles, 69 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Saturday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 15, 2024 approximately amount to: about 525,150 people of military personnel (plus 1,090) people, 7,956 tanks (plus 20) units, 15,263 armored combat vehicles (plus 29) units, 13,855 artillery systems (plus 37) units, 1,103 MLRS units (plus two), 853 air defense equipment (plus 29) units, 359 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 11,148 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 51), 2,293 cruise missiles (plus seven), 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 18,911 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 57) units, and 2,322 special equipment (plus twelve)," it said on Facebook.

Tags: #ukrainian_military #afu

