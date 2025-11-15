Unmanned Systems Forces hit 653 enemy targets over day

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Units of the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces hit 653 enemy targets in a day, the force said in its Telegram channel as of Saturday morning.

According to the report, among the hit targets: 181 personnel units, of which 110 were eliminated; 30 UAV pilot launch points; ten tanks; eight armored vehicles; three artillery systems; 21 units of automotive equipment; four motorcycles; 113 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the copter and fixed wing types.

"In total, during November (November 1–14), some 11,827 targets were destroyed and hit, of which 4,020 were enemy personnel," the force said.