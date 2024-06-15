EU ambassadors agree in principle on negotiating frameworks for Ukraine's accession to EU, first intergovernmental conferences due on June 25 – Belgian presidency

EU Ambassadors have agreed in principle on the negotiating frameworks for the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova, the first intergovernmental conferences will be held on June 25, the Belgian presidency announced.

"Ambassadors agreed in principle on the negotiating frameworks for the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova. The Belgian presidency will call the first intergovernmental conferences on 25 June," it said on X Social Network on June 14.

A European diplomat told Interfax-Ukraine the decision was made during a "special" meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER).

"Today, the representatives put forward a new compromise. Having considered this new compromise, the ambassadors have just approved in principle the negotiating frameworks for the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova. The Belgian presidency will call the first intergovernmental conferences on June 25," the diplomat said.

According to the source, this decision will be officially approved next week during a meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

"This is another historic moment and another very clear signal of our full and unwavering commitment to Ukraine," the diplomat said.

At the same time, the ambassadors put aside the 14th package of sanctions against Russia as long as "one of the member states requested more time for consideration of the suggested measures."