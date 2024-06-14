Facts

17:00 14.06.2024

NATO Defense Ministers agree to strengthen Alliance's role in coordination of security assistance, training for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO Defense Ministers have approved a plan that sets out how NATO will lead the coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"On Ukraine, we have agreed a plan that sets out how NATO will lead the coordination of security assistance and training. This will allow NATO Leaders to launch this effort at the Washington Summit in July. Putting our support to Ukraine on a firmer footing for years to come," he said during a press conference following a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels on Friday.

According to Stoltenberg, it will consist of a NATO command, located at a U.S. facility in Wiesbaden, and at Logistical nodes in the Eastern part of the Alliance under a 3-Star General reporting to Supreme Allied Commander Europe, SACEUR. Across the Alliance, this effort is expected to involve nearly 700 personnel from NATO and partner countries.

The Secretary General said NATO will oversee training of Ukrainian armed forces at training facilities in Allied countries, support Ukraine through the planning and coordination of donations; manage transfer and repair of equipment, provide support to the long-term development of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"These efforts do not make NATO a party to the conflict, but they will enhance our support to Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defense," Stoltenberg said.

He also noted that NATO Security Assistance and Support for Ukraine is a key Summit deliverable. Alongside a long-term financial pledge, and further steps on Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

18:40 14.06.2024
NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

17:59 14.06.2024
Stoltenberg on transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine: We are in close contact with several allies on this issue

16:48 14.06.2024
Stoltenberg on Putin's 'peace proposals': It's not up to Ukraine to withdraw its forces, it's Russia that must withdraw from occupied Ukrainian territory

16:26 13.06.2024
Stoltenberg about new NATO special envoy post in Ukraine: We already have office in Kyiv, its format can be adapted

20:59 12.06.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

15:02 12.06.2024
Hungary won’t participate in any NATO decisions on Ukraine, but not to block them either – Stoltenberg

11:52 12.06.2024
HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

21:13 11.06.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

09:30 11.06.2024
Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

20:50 07.06.2024
Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

