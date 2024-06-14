NATO Defense Ministers agree to strengthen Alliance's role in coordination of security assistance, training for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO Defense Ministers have approved a plan that sets out how NATO will lead the coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"On Ukraine, we have agreed a plan that sets out how NATO will lead the coordination of security assistance and training. This will allow NATO Leaders to launch this effort at the Washington Summit in July. Putting our support to Ukraine on a firmer footing for years to come," he said during a press conference following a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels on Friday.

According to Stoltenberg, it will consist of a NATO command, located at a U.S. facility in Wiesbaden, and at Logistical nodes in the Eastern part of the Alliance under a 3-Star General reporting to Supreme Allied Commander Europe, SACEUR. Across the Alliance, this effort is expected to involve nearly 700 personnel from NATO and partner countries.

The Secretary General said NATO will oversee training of Ukrainian armed forces at training facilities in Allied countries, support Ukraine through the planning and coordination of donations; manage transfer and repair of equipment, provide support to the long-term development of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"These efforts do not make NATO a party to the conflict, but they will enhance our support to Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defense," Stoltenberg said.

He also noted that NATO Security Assistance and Support for Ukraine is a key Summit deliverable. Alongside a long-term financial pledge, and further steps on Ukraine's path to NATO membership.