US Ambassador to NATO: U.S., allied intelligence services to say whether this attack actually took place – media

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker commented on the Kremlin's accusations about an alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on one of Putin's residences. He expressed his opinion in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday.

Whitaker said in an interview with Fox Business that he was aware of reports from the Russian side about an alleged attack on one of the presidential palaces by a drone or drones, but that it was unclear whether it had actually happened. He explained that Ukraine was experiencing missiles and drones every night in its capital and that all it could do was fight back. He added that it seemed to him a little reckless, given how close the parties were to a peace agreement and how much Ukraine wanted to reach such an agreement, for Ukraine to do anything that appeared reckless or unhelpful. He also said that they were going to obtain detailed intelligence, especially from U.S. and allied intelligence services, to determine whether the attack had in fact occurred.