14:56 14.06.2024

Germany to transfer two more IRIS-T air defense systems, three HIMARS to Ukraine – Bundeswehr

Germany announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine, which included, in particular, two IRIS-T air defense systems, three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and ten Leopard 1A5 tanks.

This follows from a message posted on the Bundeswehr website on Friday.

The package reportedly included 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles; ten Leopard 1A5; ammunition for Leopard 1 and Marder infantry fighting vehicle; one IRIS-T SLM air defense system; one IRIS-T SLS air defense system; three HIMARS launch rocket systems; 21,000 155 mm shells; 128 smoke/illumination rounds; four anti-drone sensors; two Beaver bridge laying machines; two DACHS engineering vehicles; one Bergepanzer 2 recovery vehicle; four WISENT 1 mine clearing vehicles; materials for disposal of explosive ordnance; three AMPS systems for helicopter protection; 100 night vision goggles; IT equipment; 16 Zetros tank trucks; 100 MK 556 assault rifles; 85 precision rifles HLR 338; 100 CR 308 rifles; 4 million rounds of ammunition for firearms; and rescue boats.

