Elections to European Parliament show that Russian propaganda must be harshly opposed – Yurchyhshyn

The results of the elections to the European Parliament showed the need to strictly counteract Russian propaganda, otherwise there is a threat to democracy in Europe, said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech (Holos faction).

“The results of the European Parliament elections show two trends. The first is that those forces, in particular, Ursula von der Leyen's European People's Party, which systematically support Ukraine, have won, and we have every chance of forming a pro-Ukrainian majority. And secondly, if we do not act harshly against Russian propaganda in the world and in Europe, in particular, then we will definitely have problems. And this is shown by the results of the far-right parties, which can be largely associated with Russia (first of all, Alternative for Germany), the results of elections in Austria and in a number of other countries. Therefore, Europe should aggressively help Ukraine, not because we need it, but because it is the only thing that can protect democracy in Europe,” Yurchyshyn said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.