Stefanchuk to take part in summit of heads of parliaments of Poland, Baltic countries

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will make a working visit to Poland on June 10-11, where he will take part in the Summit of the Heads of Parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

"The meeting of the heads of parliaments (in Bialystok) will be dedicated to strengthening support for Ukraine. The theme of the Summit: The role of Poland, the Baltic countries and Ukraine in strengthening security in Europe," the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus reported on Monday.

During the Summit, attention will be paid to the tools of parliamentary diplomacy to counter the Russian threat and ensure regional security, in particular, the introduction of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation at the national level, the use of frozen Russian assets to support and restore Ukraine.