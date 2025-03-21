Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

Russia does not want the war to end, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, is sure.

"Putin is lying that he wants peace. Instead of making real efforts to put an end to the war he started, Putin is sending drones and missiles - his perverted version of the 'doves of peace' that attack Ukrainian cities day after day," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The speaker recalled that in recent days alone, when Putin allegedly agreed to a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, Russia has shelled civilian infrastructure in Odesa, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions.

According to Stefanchuk, during a working visit to Strasbourg, he told colleagues from parliaments of other countries the truth about what was happening.

"I had the honor to speak from the rostrum of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. I called on European partners to maintain unity and principle: the aggressor understands only force, therefore only joint determination can stop the war. This visit once again confirmed: Ukraine is not alone. The world is not tired - it is rallying," Stefanchuk noted.

He also reported that he had completed a working visit to Strasbourg, where he took part in the European Conference of Presidents of Parliaments and held about 30 bilateral meetings and conversations with colleagues - heads of parliaments of the Council of Europe, EU and NATO member states.