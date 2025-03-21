Stefanchuk calls on Luxembourg to cooperate with Ukraine in defense sector

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk called on Luxembourg to cooperate with Ukraine in the defense sector.

"In Strasbourg, I held a meeting with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Claude Wiseler ... The Ukrainian defense-industrial complex has grown 6 times. We call on partners, in particular Luxembourg, to invest in joint weapons production," Stefanchuk said on Friday on Facebook.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament also noted that Ukraine is already a key element of European security.

"We support the creation of the European Defense Forces and call for the deployment of security contingents on Ukrainian territory," Stefanchuk stressed.

Stefanchuk also stressed the need to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and proceed to the confiscation of frozen assets.

"These funds should be directed to the defense and restoration of Ukraine," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada believes.

As reported, Stefanchuk took part in the European Conference of Speakers of Parliaments at the PACE in Strasbourg.