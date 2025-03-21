Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:03 21.03.2025

Stefanchuk calls on Luxembourg to cooperate with Ukraine in defense sector

1 min read
Stefanchuk calls on Luxembourg to cooperate with Ukraine in defense sector

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk called on Luxembourg to cooperate with Ukraine in the defense sector.

"In Strasbourg, I held a meeting with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Claude Wiseler ... The Ukrainian defense-industrial complex has grown 6 times. We call on partners, in particular Luxembourg, to invest in joint weapons production," Stefanchuk said on Friday on Facebook.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament also noted that Ukraine is already a key element of European security.

"We support the creation of the European Defense Forces and call for the deployment of security contingents on Ukrainian territory," Stefanchuk stressed.

Stefanchuk also stressed the need to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and proceed to the confiscation of frozen assets.

"These funds should be directed to the defense and restoration of Ukraine," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada believes.

As reported, Stefanchuk took part in the European Conference of Speakers of Parliaments at the PACE in Strasbourg.

Tags: #stefanchuk #luxembourg

MORE ABOUT

20:53 21.03.2025
Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

15:09 11.03.2025
Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

14:26 28.02.2025
Stefanchuk: It’s not always necessary to highlight security guarantees; they can be hidden in text of agreement

Stefanchuk: It’s not always necessary to highlight security guarantees; they can be hidden in text of agreement

11:00 13.02.2025
Stefanchuk announces break in Rada session, European Solidarity blocks presidium

Stefanchuk announces break in Rada session, European Solidarity blocks presidium

14:33 24.01.2025
Stefanchuk welcomes Luxembourg Parliament resolution on human rights violations during Crimea occupation

Stefanchuk welcomes Luxembourg Parliament resolution on human rights violations during Crimea occupation

18:06 16.01.2025
Stefanchuk: Poroshenko's business trip signed for Jan 11 to Jan 15

Stefanchuk: Poroshenko's business trip signed for Jan 11 to Jan 15

14:06 19.12.2024
Stefanchuk: Ukraine ready for negotiations with Russia on its own terms

Stefanchuk: Ukraine ready for negotiations with Russia on its own terms

18:50 22.11.2024
Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

18:07 15.11.2024
Stefanchuk: It's time for strong decisions to support Ukraine

Stefanchuk: It's time for strong decisions to support Ukraine

19:39 12.11.2024
Luxembourg Red Cross expands activities in Ukraine since beginning of war

Luxembourg Red Cross expands activities in Ukraine since beginning of war

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

LATEST

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Yermak: We welcome idea of ​​tough economic action against Russia if it does not cease fire

AFU General Staff: Russians remain highly active in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Torets axes

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

McDonald's to reintroduce breakfast menu in Kyiv locations next week

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

AD
AD
Empire School
AD