USA, its partners working to find ways to use Russian frozen assets for Ukraine – U.S. Dept of Treasury

The United States and its allies continue to consider options for using blocked Russian assets to help Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary for International Finance Brent Neiman said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine's G7 partners are also working hard in response to their Leaders' declaration to look at all possible avenues by which immobilized Russian sovereign assets could be made use of to support Ukraine," Neiman said in a statement published on the U.S. Treasury website.

He recalled that earlier the EU countries approved a plan to use income from frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.

"We are now making progress with our partners in considering ways to build on this to deliver an even larger amount of funds to Ukraine right now," Neiman said.

At the end of May, the finance ministers of the G7 countries announced that progress had been made in discussing possible options for using the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.