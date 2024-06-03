Facts

14:05 03.06.2024

Zelenskyy congratulates Halla Tómasdóttir on victory in presidential elections in Iceland: I look forward to working together to strengthen partnerships, ensure peace

1 min read
Zelenskyy congratulates Halla Tómasdóttir on victory in presidential elections in Iceland: I look forward to working together to strengthen partnerships, ensure peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Halla Tómasdóttir on her victory in the presidential elections in Iceland on Saturday and expressed hope for strengthening interstate cooperation and ensuring peace in Europe and beyond.

"I appreciate her strong support for Ukraine and look forward to working together to strengthen the Ukrainian-Icelandic partnership while also ensuring a just and lasting peace in Europe and beyond. I am also grateful to Iceland for supporting the Peace Formula and committing to attend the inaugural Peace Summit. I wish Halla Tómasdóttir a successful and fruitful tenure for the benefit of the Icelandic people and our entire Europe," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Sunday.

