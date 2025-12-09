Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:25 09.12.2025

Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project


Voter support for the incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November 2025 decreased compared to October 2025. This is stated in the report on the results of the monthly electoral study by the U electoral data project, presented on Tuesday.

According to the published data, in response to the question "Who would you vote for in the upcoming presidential elections?" in November 2025, Zelenskyy was named by 20.3% of respondents. For comparison, in October, the incumbent president was supported by 24.3%.

At the same time, the rating of former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny increased – from 16.4% in October to 19.1% in November.

The same dynamics are observed in the responses regarding the parliamentary elections. The number of respondents ready to support Zelenskyy's party decreased from 16.0% to 11.5%, while support for Valeriy Zaluzhny's party increased from 18.5% to 21.8%.

The U electoral data project is a joint research initiative to publish an objective electoral assessment of public sentiment within the framework of the Omnibus of the Info Sapiens company and the Public policy development office. The mission of the U electoral data project is to provide society, scientists, experts and journalists with access to reliable data on electoral sentiment in Ukraine.

To this end, within the framework of this project, the Public Policy Development Office publishes part of the results of the monthly Omnibus, which is regularly carried out by the Info Sapiens company.

"It is worth understanding that the polls are conducted in wartime, so electoral sentiment should be regarded as the potential of individual individuals and their teams, and not the results that they will receive when hostilities are stopped and the security situation allows for elections. It is also worth noting that the participation of some and the refusal of political expression by others will also change the results," co-founder of the Public Policy Development Office, head of the Development of Democratic Practices program Ruslan Rokhov said presenting the U electoral data project.

It is noted that in the future a website will be launched where this data will be publicly available. Access to it will be free.

