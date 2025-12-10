Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which the two sides coordinated diplomatic efforts on security issues and efforts to advance peace.

"I spoke with the President of Finland, and Alex and I coordinate almost daily. I am grateful for such serious attention to security issues and the work to bring peace closer. Every day now matters, adding new momentum to our joint work with the United States, Europe, and our friends in the G7. The pace is very fast, there are many good ideas, and we must ensure that peace is truly lasting. Thank you!" he wrote on Telegram.