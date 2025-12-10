Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:37 10.12.2025

Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

1 min read
Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which the two sides coordinated diplomatic efforts on security issues and efforts to advance peace.

"I spoke with the President of Finland, and Alex and I coordinate almost daily. I am grateful for such serious attention to security issues and the work to bring peace closer. Every day now matters, adding new momentum to our joint work with the United States, Europe, and our friends in the G7. The pace is very fast, there are many good ideas, and we must ensure that peace is truly lasting. Thank you!" he wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #zelenskyy #stubb

MORE ABOUT

20:41 09.12.2025
Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

20:25 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project

Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project

18:15 09.12.2025
Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

17:40 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

14:12 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

13:05 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy in London: It’s important that we work together on all documents

Zelenskyy in London: It’s important that we work together on all documents

12:15 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

10:58 09.12.2025
Dutch govt decides to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 700 mln in support - Zelenskyy

Dutch govt decides to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 700 mln in support - Zelenskyy

10:04 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy informs Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen of negotiations results with USA

Zelenskyy informs Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen of negotiations results with USA

09:28 09.12.2025
Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks

Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Language Ombudsman on ban on Russian-language versions of websites: This is symptom of deep pain, but there’s no legal means to challenge it

Ukraine receives response from Hungary to legislative proposals regarding education of national minorities; work continues – Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education

Zelenskyy instructs foreign intel agency to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing more objectively

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel summoned to Foreign Ministry after criticism of Netanyahu

Language Ombudsman on ban on Russian-language versions of websites: This is symptom of deep pain, but there’s no legal means to challenge it

SBU naval drones hit another tanker of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea – source

Austrian court finally rejects US request for Firtash extradition – media

Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov remains under 24-hour house arrest with electronic ankle monitor

Ukraine receives response from Hungary to legislative proposals regarding education of national minorities; work continues – Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education

Kolomoisky reports assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel – TSN

Coalition of the Willing to hold videoconference meeting on Thurs, Dec 11 – media

Zelenskyy instructs foreign intel agency to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing more objectively

AD
AD