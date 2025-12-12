Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 12.12.2025

Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Dec 15 - media

2 min read
Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Dec 15 - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the German capital Berlin on Monday, December 15, the German ezine BILD has reported.

"According to information received by BILD from security circles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Berlin on Monday to meet with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Negotiations in the so-called E3 format with the European states of Germany, Great Britain and France are also planned," the publication said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The publication noted that the exact format of these negotiations is still unclear. It was also initially unclear whether the US representative would be present or would participate remotely.

The German government did not confirm the information about the Ukrainian president's arrival. However, the publication drew attention to the unusually high security measures already in place in the government quarter and in the airspace over Berlin, which may indicate that such a visit is being prepared.

Bundestag members were informed of "police measures in connection with the state visit to the Reichstag building and the Chancellor's Office" and of the access restrictions on Monday.

Berlin police had already informed airports in the Berlin area on Thursday about the upcoming state visit.

"Due to the visit of a person under the highest level of protection, a flight restriction zone will be introduced in Berlin on December 15, 2025 in order to protect the state guest," the police letter said.

Such measures are only taken for state guests who are under the highest threat, such as the presidents of the United States or Ukraine, the publication said.

Politico previously reported that a meeting is planned in Berlin early next week on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. German Chancellor Merz has invited US representatives to join the meeting. The invitation came after a tense phone call on Wednesday between Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, in which the parties sought to overcome differences over the direction of the peace effort. Trump later acknowledged the differences, saying there had been "some pretty strong words" during the call, underscoring the differences over the approach the US is supporting.

Tags: #zelenskyy #berlin #visit

MORE ABOUT

18:33 12.12.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

12:56 12.12.2025
Meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish President could take place before year end – ambassador

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish President could take place before year end – ambassador

21:16 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

21:14 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

21:05 11.12.2025
American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

19:45 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region

Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region

19:15 11.12.2025
Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

17:37 10.12.2025
Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

20:25 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project

Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project

18:15 09.12.2025
Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Kupyansk sector of the front, congratulates soldiers

I am not going to resign, I am in my place – Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Three enemy henchmen, carrying out deadly terrorist attack in capital’s Darnytskyi district, detained - Kyiv police

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish President could take place before year end – ambassador

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

Svyrydenko meets with Kushner, Witkoff, World Bank President, BlackRock CEO on economic track within peace process

Court attaches ECHR decision on sanctions rights to Poroshenko case materials

Bidny: Shostka sports school strike is deliberate terrorist attack on children

Ukraine to be ready to hold elections when security, financing, implementation of electoral rights resolved – Podoliak

Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

Ukraine to announce concession tender for container terminal in Chornomorsk port in Dec

Industry association urges Ukrainian authorities to drop harsh limits on players, preserve legal gambling market

We are ready to propose solutions – Costa on Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-27

At least 226 civilians killed, 952 injured in Ukraine in November - UN

AD
AD