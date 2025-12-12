Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Dec 15 - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the German capital Berlin on Monday, December 15, the German ezine BILD has reported.

"According to information received by BILD from security circles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Berlin on Monday to meet with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Negotiations in the so-called E3 format with the European states of Germany, Great Britain and France are also planned," the publication said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The publication noted that the exact format of these negotiations is still unclear. It was also initially unclear whether the US representative would be present or would participate remotely.

The German government did not confirm the information about the Ukrainian president's arrival. However, the publication drew attention to the unusually high security measures already in place in the government quarter and in the airspace over Berlin, which may indicate that such a visit is being prepared.

Bundestag members were informed of "police measures in connection with the state visit to the Reichstag building and the Chancellor's Office" and of the access restrictions on Monday.

Berlin police had already informed airports in the Berlin area on Thursday about the upcoming state visit.

"Due to the visit of a person under the highest level of protection, a flight restriction zone will be introduced in Berlin on December 15, 2025 in order to protect the state guest," the police letter said.

Such measures are only taken for state guests who are under the highest threat, such as the presidents of the United States or Ukraine, the publication said.

Politico previously reported that a meeting is planned in Berlin early next week on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. German Chancellor Merz has invited US representatives to join the meeting. The invitation came after a tense phone call on Wednesday between Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, in which the parties sought to overcome differences over the direction of the peace effort. Trump later acknowledged the differences, saying there had been "some pretty strong words" during the call, underscoring the differences over the approach the US is supporting.